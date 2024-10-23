Shoojit Sircar's next film with Abhishek Bachchan titled 'I Want To Talk'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Wednesday announced that his upcoming film with Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is titled "I Want To Talk".

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the Hindi film is set to hit the screens worldwide on November 22. It was previously scheduled for a November 15 release.

Bachchan, who was last seen in the 2023 film "Ghoomer", shared the title announcement teaser on his official X page.

"We all know that one person who lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk!" he captioned the post.

Sircar's last directorial was the multiple National Award-winning movie "Sardar Udham" (2021), starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role of the Indian revolutionary.

Bachchan will next be seen in films such as "Housefull 5" and "Be Happy".