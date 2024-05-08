Shoojit Sircar's next film to release in theatres on November 15

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Wednesday said his new feature film will hit the screens on November 15.
The director made the announcement on the ninth anniversary of his film "Piku", a heartwarming story about a father and daughter, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.
Sircar, also known for "Vicky Donor", "October", and "Udham Singh", said father-daughter relationships hold a special place in his heart and he is set to explore the bond once again in his currently untitled film with Abhishek Bachchan.
"The father-daughter relationships (are) really special. They have their own set of awkwardness & challenges. Also, I feel it's one of the least discussed or represented relationships, which has a lot of scope for beautiful stories.
"'Piku' was one such story with which I could immediately connect and I could present it with so much. Likewise, my next also revolves around a sweet bond between a father and daughter and makes you travel with their emotional journey & we are ready to bring this heartwarming story in front of audiences globally in theatres on November 15th, 2024," the filmmaker said in a statement.
A commercial and critical hit, "Piku" was a slice-of-life drama revolving around an architect called Piku (Padukone) and her father Bhashkor (Amitabh Bachchan), a hypochondriac with chronic constipation. Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the film also starred Irrfan.
Padukone, who was praised for her performance in the movie, shared a throwback photo with Bachchan and Irrfan from the set on its nine-year anniversary.
"He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan #Piku #Bashkor #Rana #ShoojitSirkar @irrfan Oh how much we miss you..." she wrote.