Shooting of Drishyam-3 with star actor Mohanlal began at Poothotta

Kochi, Sep 22 (PTI) The shooting of Drishyam-3, the sequel of the Drishyam series featuring superstar Mohanlal, began at SN Law College, Poothotta here on Monday.

Mohanlal has recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The inaugural function was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting and pooja. Director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor joined Mohanlal at the event.

Speaking to reporters, Mohanlal expressed his happiness over receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour. On his role as Georgekutty in Drishyam new series, he said, "No doubt Georgekutty will create some trouble. But I have been told not to reveal much. The suspense is the excitement and catch of Drishyam-3." Mohanlal said that he would be traveling to New Delhi to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award after the movie shooting inauguration event.

Drishyam-1 (2013) and Drishyam-2 (2021) were pan-India hits and remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean.

Director Jeethu Joseph said that audiences should not come with over-expectations but with curiosity. “This film is not a thriller but a family drama, focusing on how Georgekutty’s family has changed over the last four years.” Producer Antony Perumbavoor called it an unforgettable day. He also spoke about the symbolic significance of beginning Drishyam-3 soon after Mohanlal’s award announcement. PTI TBA TBA ADB