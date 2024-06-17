Short film 'Colonel Kalsi' to screen at MIFF 2024

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Indian-American short film "Colonel Kalsi", about a Sikh US Army officer's fight against religious discrimination, is set to premiere at the Mumbai International Film Festival on June 20.

The film revolves around Kamaljeet Kalsi, an American Sikh army officer, whose father had served in the Indian Air Force while his grandfather in the British Army. Kalsi decided to continue the family tradition in his adopted country and joined the US Army.

His religious identity was not an issue when he was training, but when the time to be deployed to Afghanistan came, he was asked to cut his hair and shave his beard as it would interfere with "esprit de corps" (spirit of the unit).

In the Sikh religion, unshorn hair and beard is part of one's religious identity. Kalsi sued the US Army to uphold his constitutional right.

The 40-minute-long film is made by award-winning directors Anand Kamalakar and Geeta Gandbhir.

Kamalkar has previously directed "Garvin", "Holy (Un) Holy River" AND "300 Miles to Freedom" while, Gandbhir is an an Emmy winning filmmaker who is known for projects such as "I Am Evidence", "Call Center Blues" and "Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power". "Colonel Kalsi" previously screened at the New York Indian Film Festival MIFF commenced on June 15 and will conclude on June 21.