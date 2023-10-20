Should not conform to existing formats just for a pan India release: Director Vishnu Mohan

Bengaluru, Oct 20, (PTI) His first attempt at filmmaking fetched him a National Award, but "Meppadiyan" director Vishnu Mohan believes that it’s crucial to maintain the essence of what makes Malayalam cinema unique while navigating the pan India landscape.

His film "Meppadiyan", which won the 69th National Award for ‘Best Debut Film’, is about how a mundane decision of buying a small plot escalates into tension-filled twists and turns. The film does not step outside of the cultural milieu of a small town in Kerala. "Rather than succumbing to the pressure to conform to existing formats, I believe the industry should focus on a balanced approach," Mohan told PTI in an interview.

"Looking back at ‘Meppadiyan’, I believe its success can be attributed mostly to the compelling story and well-developed characters that resonated with the audience." The director says Malayalam cinema has always found love from across the pan Indian audience and with corporate houses venturing into the market, the interest is now translating into bigger budgets.

According to Mohan, the industry should embrace the opportunities without compromising on the core values of storytelling.

"I would say, we must use the resources to enhance the production quality and elevate the overall cinematic experience," adds Mohan.

He believes better financial backing will also encourage collaborations between talented filmmakers, writers, and actors from across India.

"This can result in fresh perspectives and a fusion of ideas, creating a synergy that respects the traditional strengths of Malayalam cinema while expanding its horizons,” says Mohan.

The director ranks "authenticity" as a key ingredient for pan Indian success. "We must continue to tell stories that are rooted in the rich cultural fabric of Kerala," he adds.

The idea for "Meppadiyan", he says, had been brewing in his mind for quite some time and over the years, the director managed to bring together a talented team.

Convincing an established actor like Unni Mukundan to come on board for his maiden film was the biggest challenge, says Mohan. Unni Mukundan was so impressed with the script that he ended up producing the film as well.

“I am grateful that he saw the potential in the project and decided to collaborate, not just as an actor but as a producer too when the initial producer opted out. Incidentally, ‘Meppadiyan’ is the first production venture of Unni Mukundan Films,” added Mohan.

Winning a National Award early in his career brings a certain level of heightened expectations and scrutiny, says Mohan.

"While the recognition is a validation of the hard work and dedication that went into ‘Meppadiyan’, it also raises the bar for my future projects. There is a natural pressure to deliver work that maintains or even surpasses the standard set by the award-winning film. However, I see this as a positive challenge, an opportunity to push my creative boundaries,” says Mohan.

The filmmaker is currently shooting for his next project, "Kadha Innuvare". The film is already making news locally for a casting coup of sorts as Mohan has managed to convince Kerala's renowned Mohiniyattam dancer, Methil Devika to play the female lead. PTI JR BK BK