'Showtime' to return with last three episodes on Disney+ Hotstar on July 12

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Friday announced that the final three episodes of “Showtime”, starring Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy, will premiere on July 12.

The show, which launched with its first four episodes on the streaming platform in March, is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

"Asli Mazaa toh ab aayega #HotstarSpecials #Showtime all episodes streaming on July 12," Disney+ Hotstar posted on Instagram. Billed as an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, the show is created by Sumit Roy and showrun by Mihir Desai, who also serves as the director along with Archit Kumar.

The series features Hashmi as Raghu Khanna, a top producer in Bollywood.

According to a press release, the final three episodes will give a sneak peak into "vulnerabilities of Raghu Khanna, his attempt at mending broken relationships and reclaiming what's his".

The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz and Vishal Vashishtha.

“Showtime holds a special place in my heart. The story showcases characters' real lives, their vulnerabilities and internal struggles that each of them face in the world of showbiz," Johar said.

"From Raghu's redemption to power packed performances by Mouni Roy and Mahima Makwana, Showtime will tell a strong story and leave audiences wanting for more. We could not have had a better partner than Disney+ Hotstar and are eager to bring this forward to the masses," he added.