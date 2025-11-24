Shraddha Kapoor Rahul Mody

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor revealed her next project will be with Rahul Mody and will explore the world of start-ups.

The 38-year-old actor held a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram handle last week.

She added the official announcement will be out soon. "I have already shot for one film. Its official announcement has not been made yet, so I cannot talk about that. But the announcement will come soon," the actor said in the clip.

"After that, I am doing Rahul's (Mody) film which I can openly talk about. It revolves around the world of start-ups, based on the hustle culture. It's a new role for me which challenges me," Kapoor said.

The "Stree" star also said that she is looking for roles that are actively challenging her as an actor.

"Right now I am consciously deciding that I pick roles where I am challenged as an actor and I want to play more active characters. I am thinking a lot while reading scripts and deciding if I want to do the film," she said.

Kapoor was last seen in Maddock's "Stree 2" and is set to reprise her role in other films for the franchise. She is also set to feature in the upcoming film "Eetha".

Mody is a writer and assistant director, known for films such as "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and "Pyaar Ka Punchnama".