Shraddha Kapoor stuns as showstopper for Swapna Anumolu’s 'Resonance 2024/25' showcase

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) "Stree 2" star Shraddha Kapoor became the muse for designer Swapna Anumolu's latest showcase at the Belgian Embassy.

Anumolu, the founder of the Hyderabad-based label Mishru, presented "Resonance 2024/25", a couture and bridal collection for women and men, on Saturday evening.

Located in the heart of Chanakyapuri, the Belgian Embassy, known for its architectural brilliance and seamlessly blending manmade structures with nature, served as the perfect backdrop for the designer's fashion show.

The event explored the theme of nature reclaiming urban spaces, balanced innovation and tradition. Each outfit featured a mix of 3D embroidery, vintage-inspired Parsi-Sujini techniques, and intricate jaals.

The women's collection included a variety of ensembles such as traditional lehengas, bridal saris, coordinated sets, and fishtail dresses. For men, the clothing line offered Indo-western outfits, sherwanis, and classic kurta-pajamas.

"Resonance 2024/25" featured a dynamic colour palette, ranging from deep sapphires and rubies to pastel ombres and earthy blacks.

Kapoor, currently basking in the success of "Stree 2", walked the ramp in a hand-embroidered lehenga with colour-shifting duo-tone embroidery, delicately adorned with French knots and hand-embellished floral motifs.

New Delhi-based pianist Sahil Vasudeva provided the music for the showcase, playing renditions of various instrumental tracks, including Ludovico Einaudi's "Experience".

Explaining the inspiration behind the collection, Anumolu said she believes nature has the power to restore and renew itself.

"The inspiration, like all our collections, originates from nature, most specifically the way nature reclaims urban spaces that are left unattended. The idea is that nature can renew itself if we just give it a chance," the designer told PTI.

Asked how she balances tradition and modernity in her designs, Anumolu said it comes naturally to her.

"I think that's what we do. It's a natural process for us. It's not something we consciously strive for. Our designs reflect that balance and it comes from within," she added.

Anumolu also shared that she used a variety of fabrics for "Resonance 2024/25".

"I love organza, silks, and toiles — basically, I love fabric. This time, we used organza in a fun and interesting way and manipulated it... We created these unique bubble hem details," the designer said.