‘Shrek 5’ gets pushed to June 2027

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Fans will have to wait for the fifth installment of the much-awaited "Shrek" franchise a bit longer as the film's release has been pushed to June 2027.

Universal Studios confirmed the news about the release date of the film being pushed. "Shrek 5" was previously slated to release in December 2026. It will now hit the big screen on June 30, 2027.

Crafted by original creators Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, the film will reprise Mike Myers as Shrek, with Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Cameron Diaz as Fiona. Zendaya, known for her roles in projects such as “Dune” and “Spider-Man”, also boarded the cast earlier this year. She will lend her voice to the character of the daughter of Shrek and Fiona.

Both Dohrn and Vernon bring direction and voice-acting experience, with Dohrn having portrayed Rumpelstilskin in the fourth “Shrek” film, “Shrek Forever After”. Dohrn has also worked on the second, third, and fourth “Shrek” films and the “Trolls” franchise.

Vernon has directed “Shrek 2”, “Madagascar 2”, and “The Addams Family” while also voicing The Gingerbread Man in the “Shrek” films. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” co-director Brad Ableson will join Dohrn and Vernon in the upcoming film's direction.

The DreamWorks Animation movie will be produced by the “Trolls” franchise and "Shrek Forever After" producer Gina Shay and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri.

Since the first "Shrek" film in 2001, the franchise has been subject to much praise and acclaim, with the original having won the first ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. In total, the franchise has amassed USD 2.9 billion.