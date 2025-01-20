Shreya Ghoshal attends Coldplay's concert: Spectacular experience

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Singer Shreya Ghoshal says it was a "spectacular experience" to attend Coldplay's Mumbai concert for the second time as she got to relive some of her memories.

Ghoshal attended the event last night along with her entrepreneur-husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and her 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal.

The 40-year-old singer posted a series of pictures and videos featuring her grooving to the music and also had a small clip of her talking about the event.

The post also featured her getting emotional while the popular track "Fix You" was played at the concert.

"Just pure love for @coldplay. Swipe till the last video to know everything. My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience. Couldn’t stop my tears for 'Fix You'," she wrote in the caption.

"My 70+ year-old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up," she added.

Coldplay is a British rock band comprising Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion. Some popular songs by the band include "Paradise", "Viva La Vida", "Adventure of a Lifetime", "Yellow", "Fix You" and "A Sky Full of Stars.

It's the second time Coldplay has performed in India following their first performance in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Their first performance in 2025 was on January 18 in Mumbai, the band will have another concert tomorrow and then head to Ahmedabad where they will perform on January 25 and 26. PTI ATR BK BK