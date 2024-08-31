Shreya Ghoshal postpones Kolkata concert in solidarity with protests over doctor's rape-murder

Kolkata: Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Saturday announced postponing her concert in Kolkata, stating that she was deeply affected by the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital.

In a post on X, she said the concert scheduled on September 14 was highly anticipated but it was absolutely imperative to take a stand and join those protesting in solidarity.

"I am deeply affected by the gruesome and heinous incident that recently took place in Kolkata. Being a woman myself, the very thought of the sheer brutality that she must have gone through is unthinkable and sends shivers down my spine," she said.

"With an aching heart and with deep sorrow, my promoters (Ishq FM) and I wish to reschedule our concert 'Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour Ishq FM Grand Concert' which was originally scheduled for the 14th of September 2024, to a new date in October 2024," she added.

Ghoshal said she was hopeful that her fans would accept and understand the decision to reschedule the concert.

"This concert was highly anticipated by all of us but it is absolutely imperative for me to take a stand and join you all in solidarity. I sincerely pray for the respect and safety of the women in this world, not just our country," she said.

"Please stay together with my band and myself, as we stand united against the demons of humankind," Ghoshal said.