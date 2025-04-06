New Delhi: Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on Sunday said she has finally regained access to her X account, which was hacked in February.

The singer, known for songs such as "Bairi Piya", "Yeh Ishq Haaye", "Teri Ore", and "Deewani Mastani", shared the update with her close to 7 million followers on the microblogging site after almost two months.

"I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often.. Yes, my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here," she wrote on X.

In her latest post, Ghoshal also urged fans to be wary of "weird ads" with articles about her with "very absurd headlines and AI generated pictures".

"These are click baits, which lead to spam / fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best," she said.

The 41-year-old singer further appealed to X authorities to take action about such advertisements.

"These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon." Last month, Ghoshal in an Instagram post said her X account was hacked on February 13 and she has been trying to get it restored ever since.

"I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses...

"Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe," she had written.