Shreyas Talpade celebrates 20 years of 'Iqbal': This is where it all began

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Actor Shreyas Talpade walked down memory lane and shared a throwback pictures from his film "Iqbal", which completed 20 years from its release on Tuesday.

Talpade essayed the role of Iqbal Saeed Khan in the film. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, it released on August 26, 2005. "Iqbal" also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Girish Karnad.

The film revolved around a cricket-obsessed, deaf and mute boy from a remote Indian village, who is ready to overcome all the obstacles and fulfil his dream of becoming a cricketer and playing for the Indian national cricket team.

The 49-year-old actor shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle.

"This is where it all began! Thank you for being the biggest support in my career and making an impact in my life," read the caption.

Talpade will next feature in "Welcome to the Jungle". Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, and Firoz A Nadiadwala and is the third installment of the "Welcome" franchise.

The upcoming film features a star-studded cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Johny Lever, among others. PTI ATR ATR ATR ATR