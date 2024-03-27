Shreyas Talpade's psychological thriller 'Kartam Bhugtam' to release on May 17

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade's psychological thriller movie "Kartam Bhugtam" will make its debut in theatres on May 17, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Also starring Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany, the movie is directed by Soham P Shah, known for movies "Kaal" and "Luck".

"Kartam Bhugtam", which translates to "what goes around, comes around", is described as a cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, the makers said in a press note.

Juggling the ancient universal truths of astrology and karma, the movie explores how every action has certain consequences, echoing the age-old Hindi adage 'Jaise karoge, waise bharoge' (Just as you sow, so shall you reap), they added.

"For me, 'Kartam Bhugtam' embodies a universal truth - what goes around, comes around. The mystery lies in the unpredictability of when and how karma unfolds. When I heard the title, I was immediately drawn to the film, confident that its story would be as unique and compelling as its name," Talpade said.

The film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages, is produced by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd.