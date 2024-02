Shruti Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj team up for Raaj Kamal Films International project

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Veteran star Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International on Tuesday announced its collaboration with actor Shruti Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

This is the first project for the trio.

"Inimel Delulu is the New Solulu #IdhuveyRelationship #IdhuveySituationship #IdhuveyDelusionship #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan @Dir_Lokesh @shrutihaasan @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram," Raaj Kamal Films International said in an X post.

Details about the film's plot line are scarce.

Shruti Haasan, who was most recently seen in "Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire", started her career as a playback singer at the age of six in her father Kamal Haasan's 1992 film "Thevar Magan". As a child actor, she had a cameo in his 2000 directorial effort "Hey Ram".

Kanagaraj directed Kamal Haasan in the 2022 action blockbuster "Vikram". PTI RDS RDS RDS