Shruti Haasan records song for SS Rajamouli film 'Globe Trotter'

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Actor-singer Shruti Haasan shared a post alongside Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, with whom she has collaborated for a song in SS Rajamouli upcoming film "Globe Trotter".

The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Haasan uploaded a post on her Instagram handle on Monday and penned a lengthy note along. It featured behind-the-scenes of the recording sessions.

"It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir’s musical. What a powerful track… LET IT BANG, 'GLOBETROTTER'. I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys .He said he usually begins his sessions with the Vigneswara mantram before anything starts, so I assumed that’s what he was starting playing.

"Suddenly, I realised it was appas song … !and that moment was super special. Thankyou sir for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day. Can’t wait for you’ll to listen to the track," she wrote.

Haasan's latest work is "Coolie" from Lokesh Kanagaraj. She will next feature in "Train" and "Salaar 2".