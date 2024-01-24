Shruti Haasan to star in Indo-UK movie 'Chennai Story'

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Actor Shruti Haasan is set to headline "Chennai Story", an upcoming Indo-UK co-production that will be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John.

The movie, which is co-produced by Guru Films (India), Ripple World Pictures (UK) and ie ie Productions (Wales), is based on author Timeri N Murari's bestseller "The Arrangements of Love".

It is described as an English film interspersed with Tamil and Welsh, exploring themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance, a press release said.

Set against the backdrop of Wales and India, the coming-of-age romantic comedy will feature Haasan as Anu, a spunky private detective.

“Hailing from Chennai, a story showing the diversity and uniqueness of Chennai is so special to me - collaborating with Phil is something I’m so excited to experience, telling global and rooted stories through international collaboration is what making cinema is all about," the actor said.

John, best known for "Moon Dogs" and series "Being Human", said he is excited to collaborate with Haasan.

"I'm thrilled to be teaming up with the incredibly talented Shruti, on an emotional roller coaster of a story set in Chennai and Cardiff - two vibrant and multicultural cities. With the support of BFI, this film brings a whole new collaboration to international film production, while also bringing a fresh, under-explored Wales and India to the big screen," the filmmaker said.

Co-written by Nimmi Harasgama, the movie will also star British-Indian actor Viveik Kalra, who currently features in Netflix movie "Lift".

"Chennai Story" is backed by the British Film Institute’s UK Global Screen Fund. It was the sole Indian project to be included by the BFI for funding through its UK Global Screen Fund that was launched in April 2021 to boost global opportunities for the UK’s independent screen sector. This is the first time the fund has supported a collaboration with India.

The film will start its principal photography soon in locations in Chennai and subsequently in Cardiff. PTI RB RB BK BK