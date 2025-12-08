Shubhangi Dutt wins Best Actress Award at International Film Festival of Australia

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Actor Shubhangi Dutt, who made her acting debut with Anupam Kher’s directorial "Tanvi The Great", won the Best Actress Award at the International Film Festival of Australia.

"The Tanvi The Great" also bagged the Best Screenplay Award, credited to the writing trio Kher, Abhishek Dixit, and Ankur Suman, according to a press release. The event was held on December 6.

Shubhangi said she is grateful that audiences across the globe resonated with the film.

"Winning this award feels surreal and extremely special. Tanvi as a character, demanded honesty, vulnerability, discipline, and strength, and I am grateful that audiences across the globe resonated with the film and its beautiful message. I am immensely thankful to Anupam sir for believing in me, guiding me, and giving me a role of a lifetime. This honour belongs to our entire team," she said in a statement.

The film, which marked the directorial return of Padma Bhushan awardee Kher, is an emotional journey of a young autistic woman, played Dutt, and her determination to realise her late father’s dream of honouring the Indian tricolor at the world’s highest battlefield – Siachen.

Kher said it's a "well-deserved win". "Shubhangi's win is well-deserved as she breathed into Tanvi with utmost sincerity. 'Tanvi The Great' is a film made straight from heart, and to see it being celebrated internationally," he said.

The film also featured Kher alongside Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Iain Glen, and Karan Tacker in pivotal roles.