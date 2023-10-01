Shyam Benegal's 'Mujib' to release on October 27

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker Shyam Benegal's upcoming directorial venture "Mujib - The Making of a Nation", a biographical drama on the towering legend of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will hit the theatres worldwide on October 27.

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) shared the film's release date and trailer on its official page on microblogging site X.

The project is described as an "extraordinary biographical film that brings to life the story of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, affectionately known as Bangabandhu-The Friend of Bengal." "Mujib - The Making of a Nation" is a Bangladesh-India official co-production, made possible under Audio Visual Co-Production Agreement between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of People’s Republic of Bangladesh & the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

It is co-produced by Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and India's NFDC. Story and screenplay is by Shama Zaidi and Atul Tiwari.

"The film not only reflects the towering personality that was Bangabandhu, but we have also tried to portray the contemporary historical events as authentically as possible. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is not only a legend but the man behind the birth of a nation. I have tried to capture these historical moments with much sincerity. I am sure this film will resonate with everybody," Benegal said in a statement.

Prithul Kumar, Managing Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), said "Mujib" is one of the most important films to be released this year.

"Sheikh Mujib was one of the most significant figures in the history of the Indian subcontinent. This film will not only showcase an important period of Bangladesh’s history but also the sacrifices the freedom fighters made at that point under the leadership of Bangabandhu. We are grateful for the opportunity to associate with this film," Kumar said.

"Mujib - The Making of a Nation" stars Arifin Shuvoo in the title role, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Nusraat Faria, Chanchal Chowdhury, Riaz Ahmed, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Tauquir Ahmed, and a special appearance by Siam Ahmed.

Akashdeep Pandey is the cinematographer, while National Award winner Aseem Sinha is the editor. Shantanu Moitra has composed the music.

The film is scheduled to be released worldwide in Hindi and Bengali on October 27. Panorama Studios International will distribute the film worldwide.