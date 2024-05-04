Sian Heder to direct adaptation of 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow' for Paramount

Los Angeles: Sian Heder, the director of multiple Oscar-winning movie "CODA", has found her next feature film project.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Heder has signed on to direct“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow”, the film adaptation of the 2022 novel by Gabrielle Zevin.

The film, which hails from Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures, has a script adapted by Mark Bomback from a draft written by Zevin.

Described as a "sprawling and ambitious" tale, the film will follow two friends who meet as children in Los Angeles and reunite as adults in Cambridge to create video games, “finding an intimacy in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives.” “The relationship explores the intimacy, passion, and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s," the plotline read.

The film will be produced by Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner, with Zevin executive producing.

Heder made her directing debut with 2016 movie "Tallulah", starring Allison Janney and Elliot Page, before tackling "CODA", the English-language remake of the 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Bélier.

"CODA", which featured a cast of predominantly deaf actors, won three Oscars at the 2022 Academy Awards -- best picture, best adapted screenplay for Heder and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.