Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Dhadak 2' collects over Rs 4 crore at box office on day one

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) "Dhadak 2", featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, has earned Rs 4.31 crore gross at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday.

The film, which revolves around two star-crossed lovers, Neelesh and Vidhi, played by Chaturvedi and Dimri, hailing from different caste backgrounds, has been directed by Shazia Iqbal and released in theatres on Friday.

It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Production banner shared the box office numbers on its official X handle. The post featured film's poster with "Beating strong! 4.31 crore day 1. GBOC INDIA," written over it.

The caption of the post read, "Mohabbat ka safar has just begun…and it’s only getting more beautiful! Book your tickets. #DHADAK2 IN CINEMAS NOW." "Dhadak 2" was initially slated to hit the big screen in November 2024, but had several delays following the reported hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which were resolved only recently after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications to the film.

The film is a sequel to 2018's film "Dhadak", which marked the acting debut for its lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. It was directed by Shashank Khaitan. PTI ATR ATR