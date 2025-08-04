Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Dhadak 2' collects Rs 14.13 crore at box office in opening weekend

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) "Dhadak 2", featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, has earned over Rs 14 crore at the box office in three days, the makers announced on Monday.

The film, which revolves around two star-crossed lovers, Neelesh and Vidhi, played by Chaturvedi and Dimri, hailing from different caste backgrounds, has been directed by Shazia Iqbal of "Bebaak" fame and released in theatres on August 1.

It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

The makers shared the box office update on the X handle. The post featured the film's poster with the box office collection and its day-wise breakdown.

The film opened with Rs 4.31 crore at the domestic box office and went on to make Rs 4.78 crore and Rs 5.04 crore on the following days. The total collection of the film at the domestic box office stands at Rs 14.13 crore gross.

"Love is in the air, and everyone’s feeling it in their dhadak! Book your tickets. - https//linktr.ee/Dhadak2BookTicketsNow. #DHADAK2 IN CINEMAS NOW," read the caption of the post.

The film is a sequel to 2018's film "Dhadak", which marked the acting debut for its lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. It was directed by Shashank Khaitan.

"Dhadak 2" was initially slated to hit the big screen in November 2024, but had several delays following the reported hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which were resolved only recently after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications to the film. PTI ATR ATR ATR