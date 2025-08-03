Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri's 'Dhadak 2' earns Rs 9.09 crore at box office

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) "Dhadak 2", starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, has collected Rs 9.09 crore gross at the domestic box office in two days, the makers said on Sunday.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, best known for her short film "Bebaak", "Dhadak 2" was released in theatres on Friday. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

The makers shared the box office collection by uploading a film poster on X handle. The poster had the box office numbers written over it. "A love that soars! 9.09 crore. 'Dhadak 2' in cinemas now, the text read.

"Dhadak 2" opened with Rs 4.31 crore gross at the domestic box office and went on to earn Rs 4.78 crore gross on the following day.

The film is a sequel to 2018's film "Dhadak", which marked the acting debut for its lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. It was directed by Shashank Khaitan.

"Dhadak 2" was initially slated to hit the big screen in November 2024, but had several delays following the reported hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which were resolved only recently after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications to the film.

The film revolves around two star-crossed lovers, Neelesh and Vidhi, played by Chaturvedi and Dimri, hailing from different caste backgrounds.