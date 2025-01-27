Siddharth Anand to direct 'King', confirms Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that his upcoming film "King" will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film will mark the duo's reunion after 2023's spy action movie "Pathaan".

There were reports that Sujoy Ghosh, who was previously attached to direct "King", was no longer attached with the project.

Shah Rukh made the revelation at the Global Village event in Dubai on Sunday.

In a video shared by one of the actor's fan clubs on X, the 59-year-old actor said he is currently working on "King".

"I'm shooting it in Mumbai now, when I go back… My director Siddharth Anand is very sweet. He made 'Pathaan'. I can assure you, the film will entertain you a lot, and you will have a lot of fun," he added.

Pathaan in his true element! - 'Party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakhoge... toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega... aur patake bhi layega!' 💥 King Khan takes over Global Village with his iconic charm and unforgettable dialogues. ❤️🔥@iamsrk @GlobalVillageAE #GlobalVillage… pic.twitter.com/w0fo1AEQmf — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 26, 2025

"King" is also set to feature Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies".

Shah Rukh, who will turn 60 in November, quipped how he looked young but age was slowly catching up.

"I am turning 60 this year, but I look like 30. I just want to tell you, 'Main kuch cheezein bhool jaata hoon yaar (I forget a few things)" he said.

The actor returned to the big screen in 2023 with "Pathaan" after a hiatus of almost five years. The same year, he starred in "Jawan" and "Dunki".