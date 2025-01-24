Siddharth Roy Kapur thanks Subhash Ghai for passing on title 'Deva' for Shahid Kapoor's new movie

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has expressed his gratitude to veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai for passing on the title "Deva" for the upcoming action thriller, starring Shahid Kapoor.

The title "Deva", which has been under Ghai’s cinematic custody since 1987, was initially reserved for a project featuring Amitabh Bachchan. And for decades, the filmmaker safeguarded the title, envisioning it as a major film with Bachchan in the lead.

In a statement, Kapur wished Ghai on his 80th birthday and said he granted permission to use the title after just a single phone call.

"We are truly honoured and grateful to Subhashji for trusting us with such an iconic title. In just one call, he graciously agreed to pass the torch, with Mr. Bachchan’s blessing...

"We are committed to upholding its essence and delivering an action-packed film that lives up to the impact he once imagined. A very happy 80th birthday to Subhashji! We hope to make you proud,” Kapur said.

In "Deva", Shahid is essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. It is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, the movie will hit the screens on January 31. PTI ATR RB RB