Sidharth-Janhvi's ‘Param Sundari’ collects Rs 80 crore gross worldwide

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Bollywood romantic drama "Param Sundari", headlined by actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is maintaining its hold at the box office with earnings of Rs 80 crore gross worldwide, the makers said on Thursday.

The film, which released on August 29 and is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, has emerged as the top choice for cinegoers despite competition from other releases, Ganpati festival celebrations and the floods in northern India, according to a press release.

Malhotra shared the latest box office numbers of the film in a post on Instagram.

"It’s your love that makes this journey so special. Thank you for making #ParamSundari yours. Big love and respect," the actor posted along with a poster, stating that the movie earned Rs 80 crore in gross box office collection in 13 days.

In India, the movie has minted Rs 51.74 crore net at the box office.

Set against Kerala's picturesque backwaters, "Param Sundari" features Malhotra as Param, a wealthy investor testing a matchmaking app, who is paired with Sundari (Kapoor), a traditional homestay owner.

Their unlikely match sparks a heartwarming tale of culture, connection, and love across contrasting worlds.

“The film has stood tall against all odds and is performing exceptionally well in overseas markets too, proving its universal appeal,” the makers said in a statement.

The movie’s soundtrack has done well with songs such as “Pardesiya”, “Danger” and “Bheegi Bheegi” gaining traction on playlists and social media reels. PTI RB BK BK