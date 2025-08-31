Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Param Sundari' earns over Rs 20 crore at box office

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) "Param Sundari", headlined by Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has collected Rs 28.7 crore at the worldwide box office in two days.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films, the film is directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame. It released in theatres on Friday.

The film opened with Rs 7.37 crore nett at the domestic box office and went on to earn Rs 10.07 crore on the following day. The total worldwide box office collection of the film stands at Rs 17.44 crore, according to a press note.

Set against the backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy features Malhotra as Param and Kapoor as Sundari.

Kapoor will next star in "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" alongside Varun Dhawan. The film will release on October 2 and is helmed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” fame.

Malhotra will feature in a folk thriller film "Vvan". Also starring Tamannaah Bhatia, the upcoming film is set to release on May 15, 2026. It is directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. PTI ATR ATR ATR