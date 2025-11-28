Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani name their daughter Saraayah Malhotra

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Friday announced they have named their daughter Saraayah Malhotra.

The couple shared the news with a joint Instagram post, which featured both the actors holding the toes of their daughter.

"From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra," read the caption.

Sidharth, 40, and Kiara, 34, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in February 2023.

The couple, who worked together for the first time on the acclaimed film “Shershaah” (2021), had kept their relationship private.

They announced the arrival of Saraayah in July with an Instagram post, which read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl." Sidharth's latest work is "Param Sundari" from Tushar Jalota. The film also starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. It released on August 29.

Kiara featured alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in "War 2". Released in August, the film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and is a sequel to the 2019 film "War".