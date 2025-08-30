Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Param Sundari' earns Rs 7.37 crore at box office

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) "Param Sundari", starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, has collected Rs 7. 37 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day of its release, the makers announced on Saturday.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films, the film is directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame. It released in theatres on Friday.

Production banner shared the news on its official X handle. "Love that’s taking over hearts… and theatres too! Thanks for making it extra special with your love. Book your tickets now," read the caption.

The text over the film's poster mentioned the box office numbers. "A Param Sundar start! 7.37 crore NBOC India," it read.

Set against the backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy features Malhotra as Param and Kapoor as Sundari.

Kapoor will next star in "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" alongside Varun Dhawan. The film will release on October 2 and is helmed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” fame.

Malhotra will feature in a folk thriller film "Vvan". Also starring Tamannaah Bhatia, the upcoming film is set to release on May 15, 2026. It is directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. PTI ATR ATR ATR