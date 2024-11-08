Sidharth Malhotra to star in folk thriller 'Vvan'

New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in folk mythological thriller "Vvan - Force of the Forrest" to be directed by Deepak Mishra of web series "Panchayat" fame, the makers have announced.

Advertisment

The film hails from Ektaa R Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Arunabh Kumar of The Viral Fever (TVF).

Malhotra, who was last seen in action thriller film "Yodha", shared the announcement on his official X page on Thursday night.

"Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team, directed by @arunabhkumar and @deepakmishra18. Can't wait for you all to experience 'VVAN - Force Of The Forrest' on the big screen in 2025.

Advertisment

"@balajimotionpictures @tvfmotionpictures. Coming On Chhath, 2025 #TVFxBalajiMotionPictures #Vvan #ForceOfTheForrest #ComingSoon @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @janvigill," the actor wrote in his post.

Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team🔥 Can’t wait for you all to experience 'VVAN - Force of the forrest' on the big screen in 2025. @balajitelefilms @tvf



Coming On Chhath, 2025#TVFxBalajiMotionPictures #Vvan #ForceOfTheForrest #ComingSoon… pic.twitter.com/mKndt51vLx — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 7, 2024

Advertisment

The makers also shared the title reveal teaser on social media.

"Vvan" is set to be released during Chhath Puja 2025.

It is the first project between the two banners after they announced a creative partnership in 2023.