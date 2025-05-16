Sidharth Malhotra's 'Vvan - Force of the Forrest' to release in May 2026

Mumbai: Folk thriller movie "Vvan - Force of the Forrest", headlined by actor Sidharth Malhotra, will make its debut in Indian theatres on May 15, 2026, the makers announced on Friday.

The project, which hails from Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd and The Viral Fever (TVF), will be directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra of web series "Panchayat" fame.

"The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May, 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure!" Balaji Telefilms posted on its official social media handles.

"Vvan - Force of the Forrest" also stars actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

The movie, which was earlier scheduled for release on Chhath Puja 2025, is the first project between Balaji Telefilms and TVF after they announced a creative partnership in 2023.