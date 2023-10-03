Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ to release theatrically on December 8

Mumbai: Dharma Productions is set to release its Sidharth Malhotra-led action film “Yodha” in theatres on December 8, 2023.

The movie is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan’s Mentor Disciple Films have produced the project.

The makers announced the release date on microblogging site X.

"Ladies & gentlemen, get ready as the engine of #Yodha is all revved up & ready to make its touchdown in cinemas on 8th December 2023," the post read.

The film, produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan, also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. It was earlier suppose to release in July this year.

In the past, Malhotra and Dharma Productions have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut “Student of the Year”, “Hasee Toh Phasee”, “Kapoor & Sons” and “Shershaah”.