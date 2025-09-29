Sidhu Moosewala's father says he wants to contest next assembly poll from Mansa

Bathinda, Sep 29 (PTI) Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has said that he wants to contest the next Punjab assembly elections from Mansa, a segment from where his son had unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket in the 2022 polls.

Addressing a gathering during a Congress party programme in Mansa on Sunday, Balkaur said that people of Mansa gave him strength after he lost his son and they continue to stand behind the family.

"We will fight the elections. I need your support. You are my strength.

"It was my son's unfulfilled wish to reach the Vidhan Sabha... We will fight the election and win. Then I will take a photograph of my son to the Assembly to fulfil his wish," Singh said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Sidhu Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested from the Mansa assembly seat on a Congress ticket in the 2022 assembly polls. He had lost to an AAP candidate.