Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome baby boy nearly two years after singer's death

Bathinda: The parents of late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, on Sunday welcomed a baby boy, nearly two years after the artiste was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district.

Advertisment

Balkaur Singh, Moosewala's father, announced the birth of the newborn on his Facebook page saying he and his wife Charan Kaur were blessed with Moosewala's younger brother.

"With the blessings of lakhs and crores of people who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh's little brother," Balkaur posted in Punjabi.

"The family is healthy and I am grateful for the immense love of all well wishers," he added.

Advertisment

In his post, Balkaur also shared his picture holding the baby in his arms along with a welcome cake and Moosewala's photo in the background.

In an Instagram post, Balkaur posed with the staff of the medical facility where the baby was born.

Advertisment

According to sources, Balkaur, around 60, and Charan Kaur, 58, had opted for the IVF technique.

There were reports that Moosewala's parents were expecting a child, but days ago Balkaur had asked fans to not believe in rumours.

Advertisment

"We are grateful to Sidhu's fans who are so worried about our family. There is a lot of speculation going on about my family. I request you not to believe all these rumours. Whatever news there is, the family will share it with all of you (sic)" he had said in a social media post.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

The singer-rapper had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 on a Congress ticket from Mansa.