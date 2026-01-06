Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs and others join 'Tomb Raider' series at Amazon MGM Studios

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) Amazon MGM Studios on Monday announced that Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Bill Paterson and others are joining the Sophie Turner-starrer "Tomb Raider" series, with "Fleabag" fame Phoebe Waller-Bridge attached as writer-creator and co-showrunner.

The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

Weaver plays Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara's talents, in the series, while Isaacs stars as Croft's uncle Atlas DeMornay.

Paterson stars as Winston, the long-standing Croft family butler, Martin Bobb-Semple plays Zip, Croft's friend and tech support, Jack Bannon stars as Gerry, Croft's personal pilot and snack collector, John Heffernan plays government official David and Celia Imrie plays Francine , the Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne.

Actor Paterson Joseph plays Thomas Warner, a government official tasked to clean up a mess, Sasha Luss stars as Sasha, Croft's adversary and Juliette Motamed is Georgia, a by-the-books curator at the British Museum and August Wittgenstein plays Lukas, an illegal raider who shares history with Croft.

“Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!” Waller-Bridge said in a statement.

Turner, who shot to global fame by playing Sansa Stark in fantasy series "Game of Thrones", said she has been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara Croft.

Turner said, "She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model! Waller-Bridge is co-showrunner on the series alongside Chad Hodge. They also serve as executive producers with Jonathan Van Tulleken. Tulleken also directs the series.

Peter Friedlander, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, said "Tomb Raider" has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters.

"....and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series. With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways, and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of Tomb Raider," he added.

The series is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Co-executive produced by Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin as producer.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie memorably played Lara Croft in the film franchise. PTI BK BK BK