Sigourney Weaver says daughter suggested she play the villain in 'Holes'

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) "Ghostbusters" star Sigourney Weaver says she once received solid career advice from her eight-year-old daughter who encouraged the actor to sign on the 2003 film "Holes".

The "Alien" star told Vanity Fair that her daughter, Shar, recommended that she do the villain's role in the movie. "Holes is funny because my daughter, who was about 8, was given Holes to read in school," Weaver said.

"One day, she came up to me and she said, 'Mom, there's this really awful woman in my book and you should play her.'" "I remember being very proud of her that she was able to separate from the book and be able to say to me, 'There's a really awful person and you should play her, Mom.' Cause I think she knew I would enjoy it." In "Holes", Weaver played the role of Warden Louise Walker, the head of the juvenile detention program at Camp Green Lake. She forces a group of children to dig holes to find a lost treasure.

Weaver currently stars in "Avatar: Fire and Ash". In the James Cameron-directed movie she plays Kiri, the teen Na'vi daughter of her previous character Grace.