'Sikandar' starring Salman Khan earns Rs 100 cr globally in 2 days

New Delhi: Salman Khan-starrer "Sikandar" has collected Rs 105.89 crore at the worldwide box office in two days, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It released on March 30.

Production banner shared the box office collection on the X handle.

"Eid was special, only because of your love! We're truly grateful! Watch #Sikandar in your nearest cinemas TODAY! Book your tickets NOW," read the caption.

The film poster had the box office numbers written over it.

"Sikandar" earned Rs 54.72 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. The film collected Rs 51.17 crore on its second day. The total collection stands at Rs 105.89 crore.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna.