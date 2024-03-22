Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin to lead romantic-comedy 'Picture This'

London, Mar 22 (PTI) "Bridgerton" star Simone Ashley and actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin will headline "Picture This", a new romantic-comedy movie from streamer Prime Video.

To be directed by filmmaker Prarthana Mohan of "The Miseducation of Bindu" fame, the UK original movie is based on the recently-released Australian film "Five Blind Dates".

"Ted Lasso" star Phil Dunster will also feature in the movie alongside Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray, Sindhu Vee, Anoushka Chadha, Kulvinder Ghir and Luke Fetherston, a press release from Prime Video said.

"We’re really excited to bring this brilliant new and original London set romantic-comedy to Prime Video customers. 'Picture This' has a fantastic cast, with the wonderful Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as our leads, as well as a brilliant filmmaking team, we know our audience are going to absolutely love, and laugh a lot, with this film," Tara Erer, Head of Northern European Originals, Prime Video, said in a statement.

"Picture This" follows a single woman, Pia (Ashley), who runs a failing photography studio in London with her best friend Jay.

"As her sister Sonal (Chadha) prepares to get married and her mother Laxmi (Vee) urges the resolutely independent Pia to partner up, a spiritual guru at Sonal’s engagement party predicts Pia will meet the love of her life among the next five dates she goes on.

"As her family intervene, setting her up on a series of increasingly desperate blind dates, Pia begins a hilarious but heartfelt quest for real love," the official plotline read.

Nikita Lalwani has adapted the script from the original Australian movie, which was written by Shaung Hu and Nathan Ramos-Park.

"Picture This" is produced by 42's Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg, with 42's John Horsfield and Kari Hatfield serving as executive producers.