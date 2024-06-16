Simone Ashley hopes to reprise her 'Bridgerton' role in season 4 with Jonathan Bailey

Los Angeles, Jun 16 (PTI) Actor Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma in "Bridgerton", says she hopes she and co-star Jonathan Bailey get an opportunity to return for season four of the popular Netflix series.

In the third season of the period drama, Ashley and Bailey reprised their characters Kate and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton. Kate and Anthony, now married and set to welcome their first child, were at the centre of "Bridgerton" season two.

"I really hope so," Ashley said of reprising their roles in the fourth season.

"Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show. I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully," she told People magazine.

At the end of "Bridgerton" season three, Kate and Anthony were shown talking about leaving for the former's native India from London to welcome the baby.

The first part of the series' third installment premiered on May 16, followed by its second part on June 13.

The latest season of "Bridgerton" followed the friends-to-lovers romance of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. It also starred Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Jessica Madsen, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi, and Daniel Francis. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS