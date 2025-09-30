Simone Ashley meets Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley posed alongside Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as both walked for Le Defile L'Oreal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week.

Ashley shared a selfie with Bachchan on her Instagram handle, which featured both the actors getting ready for the show. Both walked the ramp on Monday.

Bachchan wore a custom-designed outfit from a renowned designer, Manish Malhotra, which comprised an Indian sherwani adorned with statement accessories. The designer shared a note on his social media, describing the outfit.

"It reflects a world where tradition transforms, where a woman can command the grandeur of sherwani menswear and rewrite its codes with elegance," he said.

Ashley opted for golden shimmery attire from Elie Saab's RE25 collection, complemented with fringes all over. She kept her hair open and added matching footwear to complete the look.

The 30-year-old actor also uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram, summing up her visit to France for the event. One of the pictures featured her posing with Bachchan.

Besides Ashley and Bachchan, supermodel Cara Delevingne, veteran actors Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda, television personalities Heidi Klum and Bethenny Frankel, and actor Eva Longoria, among others, walked the ramp at fashion event. PTI ATR ATR ATR