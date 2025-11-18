Simone Ashley-starrer 'This Tempting Madness' to premiere at IFFI

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) "This Tempting Madness", featuring Simone Ashley and Suraj Sharma, is set to have its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India on November 27.

Described as a psychological thriller, the film is directed by Jennifer E Montgomery and follows Mia (Ashley), who awakens from a coma after a near-fatal fall to find her past shattered, her husband missing, and her family’s quiet vigilance hinting that the danger she fears may not be entirely behind her, according to a press release.

The filmmaker called it a "privilege" to have "This Tempting Madness" make its debut at IFFI.

"The film grew out of a close friend’s devastating ordeal. Her unimaginable story is impossible to shake and demanded a cinematic life. 'This Tempting Madness' speaks to the fragility of memory and the terror of losing trust in yourself.

"To debut the film at IFFI, in front of an audience that appreciates bold, global storytelling, is an incredible privilege. The team and I look forward to presenting our film to IFFI audiences," Montgomery said in a statement.

Sharma, who will attend the premiere, added: “IFFI has a remarkable energy, and the audiences here are deeply engaged with cinema. The last time I was at the festival was for 'Life of Pi', and it was unforgettable. I can’t wait to see how audiences respond to this film.” It is produced by Smoke Jumper Films.

IFFI will commence on November 20 and will conclude on November 28. The festival will take place in Goa. PTI ATR ATR ATR