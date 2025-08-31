Simone Kessell, Robert John Burke and David Wenham join 'Subversion'

Los Angeles, Aug 31 (PTI) Actor Simone Kessell, best known for her role in the horror series "Yellowjackets", has become the latest addition to the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios' film "Subversion", headlined by Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, actors Robert John Burke and David Wenham have also joined the project alongside Kessell.

Helmed by Patrick Vollrath of "7500" and "Ketchup Kid" fame, the film centers on a formerly respected naval commander, essayed by Hemsworth, who is blackmailed into piloting a submarine loaded with illegal cargo across international waters.

"Subversion" also stars Lily James and Michael Pena in pivotal roles. Andrew Ferguson has penned the screenplay for the film, which is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Stephen Shafer and Greg Cohen serve as executive producers on the upcoming project.

Kessell will next star in the drama series "The Last Frontier", which also features Tait Blum. It is set to release on Apple TV+ in October.

Burke, known for "Thinner", will feature in an untitled film from Alejandro G Inarritu. It stars Tom Cruise in the lead role.

Wenham most recently starred in "Spit". Directed by Jonathan Teplitzky, the film released on March 6, also starring Australian actor Helen Thomson in pivotal role.