Singapore fans cheer for A R Rahman & Co at Saturday night concert

Singapore, Sep 1 (PTI) Former Singapore president Halimah Yacob and her husband were among the 25,000-strong audience at music maestro A R Rahman’s concert where he performed his greatest Tamil and Hindi hits from the 1990s and 2000s, including "Mukkala Mukkabala" and "Tere Bina".

Welcomed amid thunderous applause, whistles and cheers, the musician strategically opened Saturday's show with his best original song Oscar-winning composition "Jai Ho" from 2008's "Slumdog Millionaire".

On the stage, he was joined by a 31-member troupe of singers, dancers and live musicians, including his son A R Ameen, reported The Straits Times on Sunday.

Throughout the three-hour gig, special guests such as Indian playback singers Mohit Chauhan and Rakshita Suresh entertained the crowd with Rahman collaborations - "Nadaan Parinde" from "Rockstar" (2011) and a rendition of "Minsara Poove" from "Padyappa" (1999), respectively.

A man of few words, Rahman brought his 21-year-old son onstage while looking visibly proud – “I want to introduce you to a shy boy from Chennai, A R Ameen.” The father-son duo performed "Ninaivirukka" from "Pathu Thala" (2023), before being joined by Indian vocalist-composer Shakthisree Gopalan.

The spectators, however, turned especially fanatical when the opening bars of ’90s hit songs "Veerapandi Kotayyile" from "Thiruda Thiruda" (1993) and "Mukkala Mukkabala" from "Kadhalan" (1994) were performed.

Fans either dashed to the ground level or the stairs next to the seated section, where they were allowed to stand and dance. Whoops and singalongs enveloped the stadium, bringing a smile to Rahman’s face.

For Bollywood fans, Rahman, Chauhan and other singers crooned "Kun Faya Kun" from "Rockstar", a highly requested song by fans on social media. Notable numbers such as "Tere Bina" from "Guru" (2006) and Agar Tum Saath Ho from "Tamasha" (2015) also emerged winners among the North Indian attendees.

Another crowd-pleaser that got everyone on their feet again and roaring the lyrics was "Jumbalaka" from 1998's "En Swasa Kaatre".

A sudden burst of energy followed as rappers like India’s Blaaze, Malaysia’s Sri Rascol and Sri Lanka’s ADK took the stage with Indian-American singer-musician Shuba to perform a medley of nostalgic Indian chartbusters such as "Taxi, Taxi" (the 2008 film "Sakkarakatti"), "Ponmagal Vandaal" (from 2007's "Azhagiya Tamizh Magan") and "Magudi Magudi" (from "Kadal" in 2012).

This segment was received with non-stop merriment, with people whipping their phones out to record it, according to the report by the Singapore daily.

Rahman last performed here at smaller venues – Gardens by the Bay in 2014, Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2005 and Marina Bay Sands in 2011.