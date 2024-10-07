Singer Adnan Sami's mother dies at 77

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Singer Adnan Sami on Monday announced the death of his mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan. She was 77.

Sami, known for songs such as "Bhar Do Jholi Meri", "Gila Gila", "Tera Chehra" and "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein", shared the news on his Instagram page alongside his mother's photo.

"It's with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan. We are overtaken by profound grief.

"She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul," the singer said in the post.

Actor-VJ Mini Mathur was one of the first industry colleagues to offer condolences.

"I'm so, so sorry for your loss, dear Adnan, Roya, and Medina. Wishing strength to the family," she wrote in the comments section of Sami's post. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS