Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan to be chief guest at Vijayadashami rally of RSS on Oct 24

Nagpur, Oct 5 (PTI) Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan will be the chief guest at the annual Vijayadashami programme of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Nagpur on October 24.

The Vijayadashami rally at Reshimbagh ground here is one of the most important events in the RSS' calendar, with the highlight being the address of 'sarsangchalak' Mohan Bhagwat.

As per the invite shared with the media on Thursday by the RSS, 56-year-old Mahadevan, a Padma Shri awardee, will be the chief guest at the event slated to begin at 7:40am. PTI CLS BNM BNM