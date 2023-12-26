Singer Dua Lipa visits Humayun's Tomb, Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with family

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Pop singer Dua Lipa, who is on a vacation in India, on Tuesday visited the Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara along with her family.

Lipa's father Dukagjin Lipa shared a series of photographs and a video on Instagram.

"The Indian journey starts at New Delhi #humayunstomb," he captioned the post.

The 28-year-old singer, popular for songs such as "Levitating" and "Houdini", recently shared pictures from her stay in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

"Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu. sending love, light health and happiness for the year ahead (sic)" Lipa wrote in the caption of the pictures.

This is not her first visit to India. She last came to the country in November 2019 for a music festival in Mumbai. PTI RDS RDS RDS