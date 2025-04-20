Singer Holly Riva collaborates with percussionist Bickram Ghosh for single 'Chase like an animal'

Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) Australian singing sensation Holly Riva has collaborated with renowned percussionist Bickram Ghosh for their single 'Chase like an animal'.

Speaking about the cross-cultural collaboration, Holly Riva said, 'Chase like an animal' is about "letting go of your energy and spirit and feeling every beat of the moment".

"Working with Bickram has been an incredible experience... his rhythm speaks a language that connects instantly," Riva, whose music has been featured on popular shows such as 'Home and Away' and 'The Bachelor', told PTI on Friday before performing at a live show in Kolkata.

About his co-artiste, the young Australian singer said, "It was an honour collaborating together. He can visualise different aspects and we had so much fun. It is heartening that we have been able to work together. It is a privilege to work with people I love and respect. There were magical moments during our performance." "I am a big fan of the Beatles and George Harrison. And the fact that the Beatles is also Bickram's favourite helped us bond as co-artistes," she said, while describing Ghosh as a "beautiful person who is so talented." Riva is known for her unique dark pop style and musical influences from icons like Billie Eilish and Dove Cameron, and her tracks such as 'Devil on My Shoulder', 'Hope' and 'Labyrinth'.

Tracing back when the idea of their collaboration first germinated, she said, "I have been coming to this city every year since I was a three-years-old and I was struck by Indian spirituality. As I expressed a wish to do an 'East meets West' track, Bickram's name figured." Stating that she was collaborating with Ghosh on a new project, she said, "We started working on the new song on Thursday and it is in a similar genre." About 'Chase like an animal', she described it as a "dance track, a medley of electronic pop track blending with Indian instruments like sitar and table and a cross between contemporary pop and traditional instruments from India." About Kolkata, she described it as a "city of warmth" which has its beauty wrapped in chaos.

"Kolkata has so much life and colour. I wish we could recapture the essence and spirit of the city in some way in our work," she said.

Ghosh said, "This cross-cultural collaboration has brought together global influences and showcased the magic that happens when East meets West. The song, driven by raw energy and rhythm, captured the essence of passion and the thrill of the chase."