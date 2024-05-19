Singer Monali Thakur's mother dies

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur's mother Minati Thakur has died.

Thakur, known for songs such as "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage", "Sanwaar Loon" and "Khwab Dekhe", shared the news in an Instagram post.

According to the singer, her mother died on Friday at 2.10 pm. Other details, including cause of death and age, were not immediately available.

"... the one who kept giving me wings finally took her own and flew.. Aamar Maa.. ..Baba and Daichi am sure are waiting to receive you.. I’ll join when my time comes but for now.. my Love..

"I hope you know I am the proudest daughter and the luckiest one to have been born to you Maa, and to have gotten this kind of Love and support, wisdom and innocence from a virgin heart like yours.. Such a beautiful and strong woman you have been Maa.. Thank you for my life and for being what you have been to me.." Monali captioned a series of photos with her mother on Saturday.

She lost her father, singer-actor Shakti Thakur, in 2020.

On Sunday, the singer expressed gratitude to fans and followers for their support in testing times.

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the hundreds of thousands of prayers and wishes for Maa.. Kindness is what I saw since childhood in Maa n Baba.. seeing you all being this kind is such Hope and humbling for my family and myself," Monali wrote on her Instagram Stories. PTI RDS RDS RDS