Emotional Papon pays tribute to Zubeen Garg, requests investigation into his death

New Delhi: Singer Papon remembered late musician Zubeen Garg in a social media post, asking for a swift investigation into his sudden death.

Garg, 52, died in Singapore, where he was supposed to perform at a concert, on September 19 after sustaining injuries while scuba diving. He was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, but could not be saved. The Assamese singer was known for tracks such as "Ya Ali", "Piya Re", and "Jajabor".

Papon, who also hails from Assam, shared a picture alongside Garg on his Instagram handle on Friday. "Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are," the caption read.

The singer added, "Requesting the investigation to be fast-paced, to get the answers to the questions we are seeking soon."

Garg's body was cremated at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati, with full state honours on September 23. The investigation into his death is underway.

The singer rose to fame with his track "Ya Ali" from the 2006 film "Gangster". Throughout his career, he sang in over 40 languages and dialects.