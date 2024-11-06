Singer Rahul Vaidya buys Rs 9 cr apartment in Mumbai: Square Yards

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Singer Rahul Krishna Vaidya has bought an apartment for Rs 9 crore in Mumbai, according to property consultant Square Yards.

Advertisment

"Indian Idol Season 1 runner-up Rahul Krishna Vaidya has recently acquired a residential property valued at Rs 9 crore in Mumbai," Square Yards said in a statement on Wednesday.

The consultant said it has reviewed registration documents.

The newly purchased apartment is located in DLH Signature, a premium project by DLH Group.

Advertisment

The project is located in Bandra West, which has seen a surge in celebrity real estate investments in recent months.

According to Square Yards, the apartment purchased by Vaidya spans a carpet area of approximately 3,110 sq ft (around 288.92 square metres) and a built-up area of 317.93 square metres (around 3,422 square feet).

The transaction finalised in October 2024 incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 56.37 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, it said. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL BAL